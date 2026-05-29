Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus + 100% Boost For MLB, Thunder-Spurs Game 7

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If you are a new user looking to get in on the action for Saturday’s tip-off between the Thunder and Spurs or any MLB game today, we have an incredible value play for you by clicking this link here.







Sign up using the Splash promo code WTOP50, new players can claim an exclusive welcome offer: a 100% deposit match up to $50, plus a 100% QuickPicks boost. This is a straightforward way to instantly double your initial funds and put your promotional balance to work on analytical player predictions for the Thunder vs. Spurs game.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 for NBA: Thunder vs. Spurs

To take advantage of this welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Western Conference showdown, check out the complete offer details outlined below.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer 100% deposit match up to $50 + 100% QuickPicks boost Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states (19+ in AL, CO, NE. 21+ in AZ, LA, MA, VA) Date Last Verified May 29th, 2026

For new Splash customers wanting to attack the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs, this welcome offer provides a massive head start. We put a lot of stock in finding early value, and instantly doubling your entry funds is as high-value as it gets. By making a minimum deposit of $20 with promo code WTOP50, new users who meet the legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state will trigger the match. Once your new account is registered and verified, you can immediately put those promotional funds to work on your favorite NBA predictions.

How to Use Your Splash NBA Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 7

We’ve seen time and time again that the player prop market tells a story if you know how to read the lines. If you are looking to build your picks around individual performances, tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs matchup offers plenty of options. Below is a look at the five players with the highest point totals for tonight’s game, along with their assist and rebound lines.

Player Points Assists Rebounds Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30.5 7.5 3.5 Victor Wembanyama 27.5 3.5 12.5 Stephon Castle 16.5 6.5 5.5 Chet Holmgren 13.5 1.5 8.5 Devin Vassell 13.5 2.5 4.5

When examining the lines for these standout stars, the data provides some valuable insight into how the game is expected to unfold.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander boasts the highest points prop of the night at 30.5. However, early market data suggests a slight lean toward the under. The projections imply a slightly higher probability that Gilgeous-Alexander finishes with 30 points or fewer, perhaps factoring in San Antonio’s length disrupting his driving lanes.

For the Spurs, it does stand to reason that Victor Wembanyama is projected for a dominant two-way performance. His points line is set at 27.5, and the consensus projections view this as a true toss-up. Wembanyama also carries a massive 12.5 rebound line, reflecting his undeniable interior presence and the heavy usage he commands in the paint.

Finally, if you are hunting for a value prediction, look at Stephon Castle, who sits at a points over/under of 16.5. Unlike the slight pessimism on Gilgeous-Alexander’s ceiling, the early data shows a clear preference for Castle to go over his total. The consensus projections suggest high confidence that the young guard will step up and produce at least 17 points tonight.

How to Activate the Splash Promo Code WTOP50

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of the Thunder vs. Spurs game is a simple process. To get started and secure your promotional funds, follow these step-by-step activation instructions:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account with Splash. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure that promo code WTOP50 is entered to attach the welcome offer to your new account. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $20 using one of Splash’s secure payment methods.

Keep in mind that your very first deposit is the one that will be matched by Splash, up to a maximum of $50, alongside a 100% QuickPicks boost. While the minimum deposit required to activate the offer is $20, you should consider depositing more to maximize the bonus value. Making a first-time deposit of $50 is how you will unlock the maximum deposit match of $50.

However, you do not have to deposit the full $50 to benefit from the promotion; Splash will match whatever your initial amount is. If you choose to deposit $30, you will receive a $30 match to add to your portfolio for tonight’s NBA predictions.