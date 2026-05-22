Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus + 100% QuickPicks Boost For Thunder-Spurs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new account using the Splash promo code WTOP50 and get in on a lucrative welcome offer in time for Game 3 of Thunder vs. Spurs tonight. Unlock a $50 bonus and a 100% QuickPick boost when you make your picks. Click here to start your new account and lock in your offer.

It is important to review how these rewards work. The bonus comes in the form of a deposit match. So, you can make a deposit of any amount up to $50 to get that much matched in bonuses. Then, you can use your 100% boost to make picks for tonight’s Thunder vs. Spurs game and more.

This Western Conference Finals has lived up to the hype. The Spurs and Thunder are viewed by many as the two best teams in the NBA. Victor Wembanyama has shown out, while the Thunder’s deep roster has gone toe-to-toe.

With the series tied at 1-1, Game 3 could be pivotal as the series shifts to San Antonio. If you are interested in other sports, Splash has markets for you. Whether you are interested in MLB games like Rays vs. Yankees and Dodgers vs. Brewers tonight, or looking to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you will be able to make the most of this DFS offer from Splash.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Claims Thunder-Spurs Game 3 Welcome Offer

OG Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 22nd, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP

It is important for you to know what will be required when you make your first entry with Splash. You will have to make multiple picks for Thunder vs. Spurs tonight, and your slip must include at least one player from each team. As an example, perhaps you want to pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to exceed his scoring projection, while also picking Wembanyama to beat his blocks projection. Once you lock in those picks, you will be able to submit your first entry. Just decide how much you want to risk and put your 100% QuickPicks boost to use. This process works the same for if you are interested in any MLB game or even tomorrow’s Knicks vs. Cavs game.

Splash Thunder-Spurs Game 3 Projections

As tip-off approaches tonight, now is a good time to check out the points projections that are available:

Victor Wembanyama over/under 26.5 points

Alex Caruso over/under 10.5 points

Isaiah Hartenstein over/under 7.5 points

Stephon Castle over/under 18.5 points

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over/under 30.5 points

Ajay Mitchell over/under 14.5 points

Cason Wallace over/under 7.5 points

Lu Dort over/under 5.5 points

Chet Holmgren over/under 13.5 points

Dylan Harper over/under 11.5 points

Make sure to check out the injury report for the statuses of players like Jalen Williams, De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper tonight.

Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Registration Process

To get started with this welcome offer, follow the steps listed below: