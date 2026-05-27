Splash Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus + 100% Boost for MLB Games (May 27)

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New DFS users have the chance to dive into today’s MLB slate of games with a fantastic offer in hand by redeeming the Splash promo code WTOP50. Create a new account and unlock $50 in bonuses alongside a 100% QuickPicks bonus in time for all MLB games today, or look ahead to tomorrow’s electric Game 6 matchup between the Thunder and the Spurs.



This welcome package is the perfect way to get your account started off on the right foot, as not only will you be able to get $50 in bonuses, you will be able to boost your potential payout for your first entry. The way this works is that you can get up to $50 in bonuses depending on your first deposit. Decide how much you want to get, up to $50, and then complete that transaction. From there, you will be ready to start placing entries. There are no NBA games today, as the Knicks swept the Cavaliers and the Spurs-Thunder series continues tomorrow, but luckily we have a full slate of MLB games to dive into. Use the Splash promo code WTOP50 to claim a $50 bonus and 100% bonus for today’s games. Splash Promo Code WTOP50 Offer Overview Splash Promo Code WTOP50 New Splash User Offer $50 Deposit Match + 100% QuickPicks Boost Promotion Confirmed May 27th, 2026 Information Verified By WTOP This nice part about this welcome offer is that it is simple to use and get started. Simply sign up with a new account to secure up to $50 in bonuses. After you complete that initial transaction, you can start locking in your picks for today’s games to put your 100% QuickPicks boost to use. Users must make at least two picks per entry, and those players must come from different teams. So, for today, you could back both Bryce Elder and Gerrit Cole to go over their strikeout props on Splash, and submit this as an entry using your bonuses and QuickPicks boost.

How Sign Up Using Splash Promo Code WTOP50

The registration process is incredibly simple. Click on any of the other links on this page to go to the landing page. There, you will have to input the code WTOP50 alongside basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth and more. Next, make your initial deposit of any amount up to $50 to get your desired amount in bonuses. Then, make your selections for the MLB today to put your bonuses and 100% QuickPicks bonus to use.

MLB Player Prop Entries via Splash

Once you have secured your bonus, it is time to dig into the projections and build a winning lineup. Tonight’s schedule features plenty of heavy hitters and dominant arms. To help you cut through the noise, we have identified the top hit projections available on the board, alongside a pair of starting pitchers and their strikeout lines.

Aaron Judge (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Bobby Witt Jr. (Kansas City Royals) vs. New York Yankees: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Ozzie Albies (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Paul Goldschmidt (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Cody Bellinger (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Mauricio Dubon (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Maikel Garcia (Kansas City Royals) vs. New York Yankees: 1.5 Hits

1.5 Hits Ronald Acuña Jr. (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Gerrit Cole (New York Yankees) at Kansas City Royals: 4.5 Strikeouts

4.5 Strikeouts Bryce Elder (Atlanta Braves) at Boston Red Sox: 4.5 Strikeouts

With premier talent taking the field, tonight’s slate is packed with star power and distinct market angles. It does stand to reason that Aaron Judge enters his matchup against the Royals with a lofty 1.5 hits line. We’ve seen time and time again that projecting these multi-hit performances requires a deep dive into the opposing pitching rotation. On the other side of the diamond, Bobby Witt Jr. shares a similarly aggressive 1.5 hit projection as he prepares to face Gerrit Cole.

Speaking of Cole, the Yankees ace is pegged at a very reachable 4.5 strikeouts for his start on the road. Pairing his strikeout projection with a few of the premium hit totals—like Ronald Acuña Jr. needing just a single knock against the Red Sox—is a textbook example of how to put your promotional bonus entries to work for maximum upside.