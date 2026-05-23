Slumping Cubs call up slugger Kevin Alcantara, leave 4-time Gold Glover Ian Happ out of lineup

CHICAGO (AP) — The scuffling Chicago Cubs recalled outfielder Kevin Alcántara from Triple-A Iowa before their game Saturday against Houston…

CHICAGO (AP) — The scuffling Chicago Cubs recalled outfielder Kevin Alcántara from Triple-A Iowa before their game Saturday against Houston and designated infielder Nicky Lopez for assignment.

Slumping four-time Gold Glove left fielder Ian Happ was out of the lineup, replaced by Michael Conforto as Chicago tried to end a six-game losing streak. The Cubs are 2-10 following a 20-3 run that included two separate 10-game win streaks and had propelled them to 27-12, the best record in the majors on May 8.

The 23-year-old Alcántara was batting .242 with 15 home runs and 32 RBIs and a .906 OPS in 41 games with Iowa. His 15 homers were tied for the most by a Triple-A player entering Saturday. Alcántara has played in 13 games with the Cubs during call-ups over the past two seasons and has a .238 average with one RBI in 22 plate appearances.

The Cubs acquired Lopez from Colorado on April 23. He went 0-for-5 in four games.

The Cubs have scored 18 runs during their six-game slide and Happ, in his 10th season, has struggled.

The switch-hitting 31-year-old has only one hit and two walks in his past six games, while striking out 14 times in 26 plate appearances.

“I think the thing from yesterday is we just need to give Ian a break,” manager Craig Counsell said. “And look, we’ve got a lot of guys not hitting. That’s kind of why we’re in the middle of this right?

“But I think Ian’s feeling it the most and so he’s the guy we’re giving a break to.”

Counsell said Alcántara figures to see playing time as he shakes up his club.

“Kevin’s on the roster,” Counsell said. “You know there are spots to get him in there.”

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