Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 MLB Bonus for Rivalry Weekend Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock up to $120 in total value by utilizing Sleeper promo code WTOP. When you sign up, you will automatically receive a $20 no-deposit bonus just for creating an account. This promo also comes with a 100% deposit match up to $100 in bonuses. Click here to start signing up.

Build your daily fantasy sports (DFS) entries around the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels, or target other exciting contests like the New York Yankees at New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves. Take advantage of this promotion to instantly boost your bankroll for any of these MLB matchups. Sleeper is rolling out this sign-up bonus for the perfect time for players.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Delivers $120 Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions Must meet legal age requirements & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 16, 2026

To take full advantage of this exclusive offer, new Sleeper customers simply need to register for an account. Once your account is created, you will instantly unlock a $20 no-deposit bonus with no funding required. To further maximize your bankroll, make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10 to activate a 100% deposit match worth up to $100. This structure allows you to start with $20 in bonus funds immediately and scale up to $120 in total bonus value across the entire MLB schedule.

Beyond the diamond, your Sleeper bonus funds provide flexibility across multiple sports. You can build entries utilizing markets for the NHL and NBA playoffs, target golf projections during the PGA Championship, or look at combat sports offerings for MVP MMA.

MLB DFS Player Projections

Once you have secured your welcome bonus, you can immediately begin browsing the player projections available on Sleeper. The crosstown clash between the Dodgers and Angels features some of the best talent in baseball, offering an array of compelling markets.

Here is a look at the current consensus lines for some of the biggest stars taking the field:

Player Hits Strikeouts Justin Wrobleski N/A O/U 5.5 José Soriano N/A O/U 5.5 Shohei Ohtani O/U 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 N/A Will Smith O/U 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández O/U 0.5 N/A Mike Trout O/U 0.5 N/A Logan O’Hoppe O/U 0.5 N/A Jo Adell O/U 0.5 N/A

The pitching matchup presents an interesting contrast that DFS players should note. Angels starter José Soriano boasts an elite 10.1 K/9 rate, having racked up 61 strikeouts across 54.1 innings this season. The data heavily suggests he is poised to exceed his 5.5 strikeout projection against a potent but swing-heavy Dodgers lineup.

Conversely, Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski has struggled to generate swings and misses, carrying a modest 4.43 K/9 rate with just 22 strikeouts in 44.2 innings. This makes his 5.5 strikeout mark a difficult number to reach.

At the plate, all eyes are on Shohei Ohtani (.240 AVG) and Mike Trout (.244 AVG). While both sit with an Over/Under of 0.5 hits, Ohtani faces a stiff test against Soriano’s elite strikeout stuff, potentially offering value on the under for contrarian entries. Meanwhile, Trout draws a more favorable matchup against the contact-oriented Wrobleski, making his projection to record a hit an appealing anchor for your Sleeper entries.

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To unlock this exclusive welcome offer, you must use the Sleeper promo code WTOP during registration. Getting started is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to claim your bonus:

Register by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter promo code WTOP when prompted during the sign-up process. Link a secure payment method and make an initial deposit of at least $10.

Once your account is created, you will automatically receive the $20 no-deposit bonus, no funding required. To unlock the additional deposit match, simply make your first deposit. It is crucial to remember that Sleeper applies the 100% match only to your very first deposit. Plan your initial deposit carefully to ensure you get the exact match you want before building your MLB entries.