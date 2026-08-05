New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm again, extending Seattle’s skid to 10

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jonquel Jones added 14 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jonquel Jones added 14 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and the New York Liberty beat the Seattle Storm 92-86 on Wednesday night to complete a two-game sweep.

The teams also played Monday and New York came away with a 95-83 victory. Seattle (6-27) has dropped 10 straight.

New York (19-13) has won six of its last seven games.

With the game tied at 50, Sabrina Ionescu got New York going. She scored eight points during a 12-2 run, starting it with a three-point play and a 3-pointer. Ionescu had a quiet first half, scoring just two points. Seattle hung around and only trailed 69-65 after three.

Jones scored the first six points of the fourth quarter with a three-point play and a 3-pointer to restore the double-digit advantage. Seattle got within six a few times in the final few minutes, but New York had answers each time to hold on for the victory.

Dominique Malonga led the Storm with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Awa Fam and Jade Melbourne each added 13 points. The Storm lost forward Katie Lou Samuelson to a right knee injury in the third quarter. Coach Sonia Raman said after the game that Samuelson was being evaluated by the medical staff.

For the second straight game, New York jumped out quickly on Seattle. The Liberty led 27-16 after one quarter thanks in no small part to the play of Rebecca Allen, who had 10 points in the opening 10 minutes.

Malonga kept the Storm in the game in the second quarter, scoring 15 points in the period. The 20-year-old French star showed off her range, hitting 3-pointers and also drove to the basket and hit a fadeaway. Her 3-pointer with a few seconds left in the half brought Seattle to 47-43.

Up next

Storm: Visit Portland on Saturday.

Liberty: Host Las Vegas on Sunday.

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