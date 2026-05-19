Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers, NBA Playoffs Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On May 19, 2026

Cavaliers vs. Knicks DFS Projections

Player Points Over/Under Assists Over/Under Rebounds Over/Under Jalen Brunson 27.5 6.5 3.5 Donovan Mitchell 26.5 3.5 4.5 James Harden 19.5 6.5 4.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 18.5 4.5 11.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 1.5 5.5

How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP