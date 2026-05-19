Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $120 Bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers, NBA Playoffs Picks

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New users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks by utilizing Sleeper promo codeWTOP. This promotion, available strictly for new players, grants a $20 sign-up bonus, along with a 100% deposit match of up to $100. Click here to start signing up.
By claiming this Sleeper welcome offer, new users can instantly boost their bankroll and use those matched funds to build player prop entries for the upcoming Cavaliers and Knicks matchup. Don’t miss out on the chance to go all in on the NBA this week.
Sleeper Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs: Cavaliers vs. Knicks
Before the Cleveland Cavaliers tip off against the New York Knicks, make sure you are equipped with the best sign-up bonus available. By using the details below, you can secure extra funds to use on the upcoming NBA action.
Sleeper Promo Code
WTOP
New User Offer
$120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100)
Terms and Conditions
18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state
Bonus Last Verified On
May 19, 2026
As the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks prepare to face off, eligible fans can take advantage of a highly valuable Sleeper welcome offer. By using the provided Sleeper promo code WTOP, new users who register and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 will instantly receive a $20 sign-up bonus. In addition to that initial boost, Sleeper provides a 100% deposit match of up to $100, giving you plenty of extra funds to build your daily fantasy sports (DFS) player prop entries for the upcoming postseason matchup.
Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Sleeper customers. To successfully claim the bonus funds, users must meet all legal age requirements and be physically located within a participating state where Sleeper operates.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks DFS Projections
If you are looking to take advantage of player props for the upcoming matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks, here is a breakdown of the highest point totals on the board based on consensus projections.
Player
Points Over/Under
Assists Over/Under
Rebounds Over/Under
Jalen Brunson
27.5
6.5
3.5
Donovan Mitchell
26.5
3.5
4.5
James Harden
19.5
6.5
4.5
Karl-Anthony Towns
18.5
4.5
11.5
OG Anunoby
16.5
1.5
5.5
Jalen Brunson leads all players with a consensus point total of 27.5. The Knicks boast a highly efficient offensive environment, suggesting Brunson is in a strong position to challenge the over on his points projection.
On the other side, Donovan Mitchell is pegged at 26.5 points. Mitchell faces a formidable New York squad that excels at limiting second-chance opportunities. The data points to a potentially challenging game for the Cavaliers’ leading scorer, making the under an intriguing consideration for your DFS entries.
DFS players should also be cautious with OG Anunoby’s line of 16.5 points. He is currently listed as day-to-day with a hamstring injury. If he is limited, leaning toward the under might be the safer play. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns (18.5 points) could benefit heavily from the Knicks’ strong rebounding presence to generate extra scoring chances around the basket.
How to Activate Sleeper Promo Code WTOP
Activating this exclusive offer ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks game is a straightforward process. First, you will need to download the Sleeper app and register a new account by providing standard personal information. During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the bonus.
You should avoid making the minimum $10 deposit unless $10 is the only amount you want matched. To maximize the promotion and receive the full $120 bonus value ($20 sign-up bonus + $100 deposit match), you will need to make a first-time deposit of $100. Keep in mind that you do not have to deposit the full $100 to qualify for a match; that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will double. For example, if you choose to make an initial deposit of $50, you will get $50 matched, giving you $100 to play with—plus the $20 bonus. Decide on the initial deposit amount that works best for your DFS strategy and start building your entries for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.