Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus For Sixers vs. Knicks, NBA, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Sleeper promo code WTOP offer is one of the most unique in the daily fantasy industry, as you will have the flexibility to choose between a $20 bonus and a $100 deposit match for games like Knicks vs. Sixers and more. Click here to sign up.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: $20 Bonus OR $100 Deposit Match

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choice of a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Information Confirmed On May 8th, 2026

New Sleeper customers can unlock this optimized welcome package to attack tonight’s NBA slate, highlighted by the highly anticipated Eastern Conference clash between the Knicks and 76ers. By registering and entering the promo code WTOP, you are presented with a strategic choice. If you make a minimum first-time deposit of just $10, you can opt to receive a flat $20 bonus. Alternatively, you can elect to receive a 100% deposit match up to $100. Users must choose one path; you do not receive both rewards.

This structure gives you plenty of extra site credit to use on player props and daily fantasy contests for tonight’s games. To successfully claim the bonus funds, all new users must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Ensure you meet these eligibility criteria before creating your account so you can dive straight into the action.

Use Your Sleeper NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to maximize the value of your promotional offer on the hardwood tonight, the points markets for these matchups provide clear targets.

Player Opponent PPG Points O/U Prop Jalen Brunson 76ers 27.4 27.5 Joel Embiid Knicks 25.2 25.5 Victor Wembanyama Timberwolves 19.0 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Knicks 25.2 25.5 Anthony Edwards Spurs 17.3 23.5

The Knicks and 76ers matchup dominates the top of the projections. Jalen Brunson enters tonight averaging a robust 27.4 points per game—the highest average among all players in these two contests. With his line set at 27.5, this is an intriguing dilemma for new players. On the other side of the court, Philadelphia presents two massive offensive engines to evaluate. Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid both carry 25.2 postseason PPG averages and 25.5-point projections. Sharp players must monitor the injury report closely, as the 76ers have listed Embiid as questionable tonight due to an ankle issue.

In the other matchup, sportsbooks are projecting statistical jumps for both Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards relative to their postseason averages. Wembanyama is averaging 19 points per contest but faces a towering 26.5-point prop against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Similarly, Edwards draws a line of 23.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs, noticeably higher than his 17.3 points per game average.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For daily fantasy players looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the NBA, tonight’s schedule also features pivotal action on the ice:

Canadiens vs. Sabres (BUF leads 1-0)

Golden Knights vs. Ducks (Series tied 1-1)

Register With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

To take advantage of this welcome package and maximize your initial return on investment, follow these steps:

Sign Up: Click here to register a new account. Standard personal information is required to verify your identity and eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to officially qualify for the promotion. Select Your Offer and Deposit: Use one of Sleeper’s secure payment methods to make your initial deposit. At this stage, you must decide whether to claim the $20 bonus (which requires a minimum $10 deposit) or the 100% deposit match (up to $100).

Important Note on Deposit Strategy: Because Sleeper requires you to choose between the flat $20 bonus or the 100% deposit match, it is essential to calculate your optimal return. If you intend to deposit a smaller amount (e.g., $10), selecting the $20 bonus provides a higher percentage yield on your capital. However, to maximize the total absolute value of the promotion, opting for the deposit match and funding your account with a $100 first-time deposit yields the full $100 in site credit.

You are not required to deposit the maximum $100 to utilize the match feature—for instance, a $50 deposit returns $50 in matched funds. Since the deposit match applies solely to your very first transaction, weigh your options carefully and choose your initial deposit amount to align with your daily fantasy strategy.