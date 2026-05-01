Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Game 6 Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the Sleeper promo code WTOP gives you one of the best daily fantasy offers to put to use for tonight’s NBA and NHL action. Choose a $20 bonus or a $100 deposit match offer to make your picks tonight. Click here to register.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Offer Overview

Before the games start, new players can secure a significant bankroll boost. Grabbing your welcome offer is easy—just review the details below, enter the promo code WTOP during registration, choose your preferred bonus, and get your picks locked in before the games start.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choose between a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Promo Verified On May 1 by WTOP

New Sleeper customers looking to enhance their postseason experience can take advantage of a highly lucrative, customizable welcome offer. By signing up and making a minimum first deposit of at least $10, users are eligible to choose their preferred reward. You can opt for an automatic $20 bonus to get started, or you can select a 100% deposit match that doubles your initial funds up to $100. Please note: Users must choose between the $20 bonus and the $100 deposit match; you cannot claim both rewards.

To qualify for this promotion, you must be a new Sleeper customer who meets the legal age requirements and resides in a participating state. This flexible welcome bonus is the perfect way to jumpstart your bankroll. You can utilize your selected bonus funds to build your entries, giving you plenty of firepower to back your favorite player projections when the postseason action starts tonight.

Sleeper NBA Projections Tonight

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 23.9 29.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 27.9 26.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 22.2 23.5 RJ Barrett Cleveland Cavaliers 19.3 22.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 20.9 22.5

Tonight’s slate features some exciting individual matchups with high scoring expectations to consider for your entries. Cade Cunningham leads the pack with a massive 29.5 points projection, which actually sits slightly below his outstanding 32.6 points per game average this postseason. However, it is well above his 23.9 points per game average in the regular season. Cunningham might have to carry the offensive load again to help the Pistons force a Game 7.

Over in Toronto, Donovan Mitchell holds a 26.5 points over/under. This line asks Mitchell to exceed his current 23.2 PPG series average against the Raptors. On the other side of that same matchup, RJ Barrett draws a 22.5 points prop, looking to maintain the 24.4 PPG pace he has established so far this series.

Meanwhile, LeBron James sees a line of 22.5 points, nearly mirroring his 22.2 PPG production in the series. The Lakers face the Houston Rockets in what should be an intriguing battle. While Los Angeles remains without Luka Dončić, the Rockets are dealing with significant absences of their own, taking the floor without Kevin Durant, Fred VanVleet, and Steven Adams. Finally, Paolo Banchero rounds out the top tier with a 24.5 points projection against Detroit, a number well within reach given his current 25.8 PPG scoring mark in the series.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

If you want to take a break from the hardwood, tonight also brings thrilling action on the ice. You can use your Sleeper account to build entries around a fantastic slate of Stanley Cup Playoff games. Tonight’s matchups include:

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth

Whether you are targeting points props on the basketball court or looking at the ice, your Sleeper welcome offer gives you the flexibility to play your way.

Secure Your Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Offer

Activating this Sleeper offer is a straightforward process. First, users will need to create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. During registration, it is required that you enter promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome promotion.

Once your account is set up, you must deposit at least $10 using one of the available secure methods to activate the offer. At this stage, you will choose between the $20 bonus or the deposit match.

It is important to remember that if you select the match, your first deposit is what Sleeper will match at 100%. Therefore, do not make the minimum $10 deposit unless that is all you want matched. Making a first-time deposit of $100 is how you will receive the full $100 maximum value of the Sleeper deposit match bonus. Users do not have to deposit the full $100 to take advantage of the deposit match—that is simply the maximum amount Sleeper will match. For example, you could deposit $50 and get $50 matched, giving you $100 in total playable funds to build your entries for the May 1 postseason action. Choose the reward and deposit amount that works best for you, and get ready for an exciting night of sports.