Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cavs-Pistons, Thunder-Lakers Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Creating a new profile with the Sleeper promo code WTOP provides you with the choice between $20 in bonuses or a $100 deposit match offer. This equips you with all of the bonuses you want in time for today’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Click here to register.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Match

Before the upcoming games today, ensure you have the exact parameters needed to optimize your daily fantasy sports bonus. Here is a clear breakdown of the welcome offer:

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New Sleeper User Offer Choice of a $20 bonus OR a 100% deposit match up to $100 Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in AL and NE, 21+ in MA and AZ) & in a participating state Information Confirmed May 9

By registering and making a first-time deposit, new Sleeper customers unlock a critical choice. You can opt for an immediate $20 bonus on a minimum $10 deposit, or scale your value with a 100% deposit match up to $100. It is important to note that users must choose between the $20 bonus or the deposit match—you do not receive both. This provides crucial flexibility to test different player projections across the schedule without overextending your initial bankroll. Ensure you meet standard eligibility guidelines regarding age and location to qualify.

Sleeper NBA Points Projections

Here are five players to consider for tonight’s slate:

Player Opponent PPG Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 31.1 29.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 23.9 27.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 27.9 25.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 20.9 21.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 23.3 21.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops the board with a 29.5 points line against the Los Angeles Lakers. This number sits almost perfectly aligned with his 29.2 points per game (PPG) average in the postseason, indicating a high-probability expectation for the Oklahoma City Thunder guard to maintain his baseline production.

The data surrounding Cade Cunningham presents a highly exploitable discrepancy. Despite generating an elite 30.6 PPG this postseason, his consensus line against the Cleveland Cavaliers is set significantly lower at 27.5. This gap offers an analytical edge for DFS players weighing his statistical floor against the challenge of a road matchup.

Conversely, Donovan Mitchell sees his projection of 25.5 points sit 1.5 points higher than his 24 PPG average this postseason as the Cavaliers host the Pistons. In the Western Conference clash, both LeBron James and Austin Reaves share a 21.5 points line against the Thunder. James’s line factors in a slight regression from his 23.6 postseason PPG, while Reaves’s number demands an uptick from his 19 PPG.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

While the NBA slate offers strong statistical angles, DFS players can also leverage their Sleeper bonus on the ice. Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff schedule features two compelling matchups:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Colorado Avalanche vs. Minnesota Wild

Evaluating shot-on-goal metrics or skater point projections in these series offers an alternative, data-driven pathway to capitalize on your offer.

Sign Up With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your preferred promotional offer ahead of tip-off requires a simple, sequential process. Follow these steps to secure your bonus:

Click here to register a new account. During the sign-up process, enter Sleeper promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility. Complete your profile using standard personal identification information to verify your age and location. Make your qualifying first-time deposit using a secure payment method.

Crucial note: You must decide how to optimize your initial capital. Because you must choose between the flat $20 bonus or the 100% deposit match, your deposit amount matters. If you prefer the instant bonus, a minimum $10 deposit activates the $20 reward. If you prefer maximizing your total value, opt for the deposit match. Sleeper will match your first deposit dollar-for-dollar up to a maximum of $100. You are not forced to deposit the full $100; a $50 deposit yields a $50 match, giving you measured control over your initial DFS bankroll.