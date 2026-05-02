Sixers-Celtics Prediction Market Apps: Get the 4 Best Offers for Game 7

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesBasketball fans can sign up with these Sixers-Celtics prediction market apps in time for Game 7. This is an opportunity for players to go all in on the only NBA Playoff game on Saturday. Sign up with the top prediction market apps to unlock the top four NBA promos this weekend. Go all in on the action with Kalshi, Novig, Polymarket and OG.
Secure Top 4 Sixers-Celtics Prediction Market Apps
|NBA Prediction Market Apps
|Promo Code
|New-User Offer
|Kalshi
|WTOP
|Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus
|Polymarket
|WTOP
|$20 Sign-Up Bonus
|OG.com
|N/A
|Earn $100 Bonus
|Novig
|WTOP
|Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins
KalshiDon’t miss out on the chance to start making predictions and winning bonuses ahead of this pivotal Game 7. The Boston Celtics have had the Philadelphia 76ers’ number during the Joel Embiid era. The former MVP has never beaten Boston in a Game 7, but this year could be different. The Celtics are in the midst of a shooting slump and Embiid is dominating on the interior. Take advantage of these Sixers-Celtics prediction market apps. Take a closer look at the current probabilities to win Game 7 on Kalshi (probabilities are subject to change before tip-off):
- Boston Celtics: 71%
- Philadelphia 76ers: 29%
Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Sign-Up BonusNew players who sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP can secure a $10 registration bonus. Set up a new account and start with $10 worth of trades on Sixers-Celtics. Once players hit $10 in trades, this bonus will trigger. It’s also worth noting that players can make predictions on politics, culture, crypto, climate, financials and more.
Novig Promo Code WTOP: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig CoinsTake advantage of Novig promo code WTOP in time for Game 7 on Saturday. Set up a new account before the Sixers and Celtics tip off. Anyone who redeems this offer can spend $5 on the NBA Playoffs or any other available market. No matter what happens on the original $5 play, new users will receive $50 in Novig Coins. Don’t miss out on all the ways to get in on the action.
Claim $20 Bonus With Polymarket Promo Code WTOPSign up and make an initial cash deposit of $20 or more to unlock this bonus with Polymarket promo code WTOP. That will be enough to secure a $20 bonus to use on Sixers-Celtics or any other game throughout the weekend. Three different NBA first-round series went to Game 7, including Sixers-Celtics. Sunday will feature two other Game 7 matchups in the Eastern Conference — Pistons-Magic and Cavaliers-Raptors.
OG Promo Code: Secure Up to $100 in BonusesNew players can sign up with the latest OG promo code offer in time for Sixers-Celtics on Saturday night. Create an account and secure up to $100 in total bonuses. Take a look at the different ways to lock in these bonuses:
- Verify your email address: $5 in bonuses
- Verify your phone number: $10 in bonuses
- Complete identity verification: $15 in bonuses
- Make an initial deposit of $10 or more: $20 in bonuses
- Make a trade of $10 or more: $50 in bonuses