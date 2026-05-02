Sixers-Celtics Prediction Market Apps: Get the 4 Best Offers for Game 7

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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Secure Top 4 Sixers-Celtics Prediction Market Apps

NBA Prediction Market Apps Promo Code New-User Offer Kalshi WTOP Trade $10, Get $10 Bonus Polymarket WTOP $20 Sign-Up Bonus OG.com N/A Earn $100 Bonus Novig WTOP Play $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Kalshi

Boston Celtics: 71%

Philadelphia 76ers: 29%

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Novig Promo Code WTOP: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Claim $20 Bonus With Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

OG Promo Code: Secure Up to $100 in Bonuses

Verify your email address: $5 in bonuses

Verify your phone number: $10 in bonuses

Complete identity verification: $15 in bonuses

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more: $20 in bonuses

Make a trade of $10 or more: $50 in bonuses

Basketball fans can sign up with thesein time for Game 7. This is an opportunity for players to go all in on the only NBA Playoff game on Saturday.Sign up with the top prediction market apps to unlock the top four NBA promos this weekend. Go all in on the action with Kalshi, Novig, Polymarket and OG.Don’t miss out on the chance to start making predictions and winning bonuses ahead of this pivotal Game 7. The Boston Celtics have had the Philadelphia 76ers’ number during the Joel Embiid era. The former MVP has never beaten Boston in a Game 7, but this year could be different. The Celtics are in the midst of a shooting slump and Embiid is dominating on the interior. Take advantage of these Sixers-Celtics prediction market apps. Take a closer look at the current probabilities to win Game 7 on Kalshi (probabilities are subject to change before tip-off):Remember, prediction market platforms have options on other sports like the NHL and MLB. Make predictions on Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers.New players who sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP can secure a $10 registration bonus. Set up a new account and start with $10 worth of trades on Sixers-Celtics. Once players hit $10 in trades, this bonus will trigger. It’s also worth noting that players can make predictions on politics, culture, crypto, climate, financials and more.Take advantage of Novig promo code WTOP in time for Game 7 on Saturday. Set up a new account before the Sixers and Celtics tip off. Anyone who redeems this offer can spend $5 on the NBA Playoffs or any other available market. No matter what happens on the original $5 play, new users will receive $50 in Novig Coins. Don’t miss out on all the ways to get in on the action.Sign up and make an initial cash deposit of $20 or more to unlock this bonus with. That will be enough to secure a $20 bonus to use on Sixers-Celtics or any other game throughout the weekend. Three different NBA first-round series went to Game 7, including Sixers-Celtics. Sunday will feature two other Game 7 matchups in the Eastern Conference — Pistons-Magic and Cavaliers-Raptors.New players can sign up with the latest OG promo code offer in time for Sixers-Celtics on Saturday night. Create an account and secure up to $100 in total bonuses. Take a look at the different ways to lock in these bonuses: