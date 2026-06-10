Atlanta faces New York, seeks 5th straight home win

New York Liberty (8-4, 5-0 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (8-3, 3-1 Eastern Conference) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

New York Liberty (8-4, 5-0 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (8-3, 3-1 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta Dream will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Dream play New York Liberty.

The Dream are 3-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks fifth in the WNBA with 40.2 points in the paint led by Allisha Gray averaging 8.5.

The Liberty are 5-0 against Eastern Conference teams. New York is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 87.3 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Atlanta is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.5% New York allows to opponents. New York has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 45.5% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Dream. Gray is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Liberty. Marine Johannes is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 84.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Liberty: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

INJURIES: Dream: Brionna Jones: out (knee).

Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu: day to day (back), Jonquel Jones: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.