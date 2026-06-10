Wilson leads Las Vegas against Portland after 34-point game

Las Vegas Aces (8-3, 5-3 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (6-7, 0-3 Western Conference) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Las Vegas Aces (8-3, 5-3 Western Conference) at Portland Fire (6-7, 0-3 Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Portland Fire after A’ja Wilson scored 34 points in the Aces’ 101-91 victory over the Seattle Storm.

The Fire’s record in Western Conference play is 0-3. Portland ranks eighth in the WNBA with 19.0 assists per game led by Carla Leite averaging 5.0.

The Aces are 5-3 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is second in the WNBA with 23.1 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 7.2.

Portland scores 81.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 85.5 Las Vegas gives up. Las Vegas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Portland gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bridget Carleton is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fire. Leite is averaging 11.5 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 25.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

INJURIES: Fire: Serah Williams: day to day (illness), Jordan Harrison: day to day (coach decision).

Aces: Dana Evans: day to day (leg), Chennedy Carter: day to day (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.