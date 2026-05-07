Shanto urges Bangladesh to become tough at home as Pakistan arrive for two tests

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wants Bangladesh to become tougher to beat at home in test cricket.…

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wants Bangladesh to become tougher to beat at home in test cricket.

On the eve of two home tests against Pakistan starting on Friday, Shanto also hopes they can continue their incremental progress, their batters rising to the bowlers’ high standards.

Bangladesh has only one win at home in the World Test Championship since it launched in 2019. Bangladesh was ninth and last and winless in the inaugural 2019-21 cycle. It was ninth again with one win in 2021-23. Then Bangladesh rose to seventh place in 2023-25 with four wins, an historic two in Pakistan and one in the West Indies.

Bangladesh started the latest WTC cycle in Sri Lanka, a 1-0 series loss last June, and has the West Indies and England coming after the home tests with Pakistan in Mirpur and Sylhet.

Shanto wants his team to take more advantage of their home conditions.

“As a captain I want my side to win more matches at home in this cycle,” he said on Thursday. “If we can do well here and win some matches overseas the performance graph in this cycle will improve.”

He regarded a big first innings batting total as a major step to victory. In the last WTC cycle, Bangladesh passed 300 only once in six home tests and won that test against New Zealand by 150 runs for its only home success.

“If we can put up 400 or close to it, that would be good for us,” Shanto said. “But not everyone is able to play attacking cricket and I don’t want them to change their playing style.

“It doesn’t matter if 400 runs come from 80 overs or 120 overs. We need 400 on the board to keep us safe. Whatever the condition is, the batters need to grind it out. I hope they will take the responsibility to put a healthy total on the board.”

The top-order batter praised his fast bowlers for their revolutionary performances of late, and rated his pace attack slightly higher than Pakistan’s “based on how we’ve been performing.”

“Pakistan are always known for their pace bowling but our fast bowlers have also improved a lot and deserve credit.”

Pakistan captain Shan Masood acknowledged Bangladesh’s bowling strength but didn’t want to make any comparison.

Pakistan has also played only two tests in this cycle, drawing 1-1 against world champion South Africa at home in October. Pakistan will not face Australia or India, and goes to the West Indies and England from late July. Pakistan finished ninth and last in the last WTC cycle but Masood said they still retain high hopes.

“If we are consistent maybe we can fulfil our bigger dreams,” he said. “Every cricketer, every team has dreams of playing finals, of playing for trophies.

“But for now it’s about playing Bangladesh in Bangladesh and making sure we offer ourselves up really well to the challenge ahead.”

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