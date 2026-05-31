Giants take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (22-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-37, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Sunday,…

San Francisco Giants (22-36, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-37, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.60 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rockies: Tanner Gordon (0-0, 5.85 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -117, Rockies -103; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a five-game losing streak, play the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 22-37 overall and 12-15 at home. The Rockies rank 10th in the NL with 54 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

San Francisco has a 22-36 record overall and a 10-20 record on the road. Giants hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: T.J. Rumfield has seven home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Rockies. Willi Castro is 13 for 35 with three doubles and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 10 doubles, three triples and two home runs for the Giants. Casey Schmitt is 11 for 42 with four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Giants: 2-8, .262 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Welinton Herrera: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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