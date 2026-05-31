Cubs take on the Cardinals after Crow-Armstrong’s 4-hit game

Chicago Cubs (32-27, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-26, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Chicago Cubs (32-27, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (30-26, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA, 2.31 WHIP, five strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -114, Cardinals -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals after Pete Crow-Armstrong’s four-hit game on Saturday.

St. Louis has gone 14-14 in home games and 30-26 overall. The Cardinals have hit 63 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

Chicago is 14-16 on the road and 32-27 overall. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .240.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with a .290 batting average, and has 11 doubles, 15 home runs, 21 walks and 42 RBIs. JJ Wetherholt is 12 for 41 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .234 for the Cubs. Alex Bregman is 13 for 42 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .223 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (lower body), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

Cubs: Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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