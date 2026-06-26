More than 1,000 weigh in on Prince George’s Six Flags redevelopment

More than 1,000 residents submitted questions and comments about the redevelopment of the former Six Flags America theme park in Prince George's County, Maryland. Some of them were addressed at a town-hall meeting Thursday.

More than 1,000 residents submitted questions and comments about the redevelopment of the former Six Flags America theme park in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Some of them were addressed at a town-hall meeting Thursday.

The majority of commenters requested recreational facilities, as well as restaurants and shopping.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy kicked off the meeting noting the 515-acre site’s potential, saying it is larger than National Harbor.

“We want, and we can get additional higher-end retail and restaurants and other venues here in this county, and that is what I am fighting for,” she said.

The former theme park’s redevelopment will be a joint venture between 35V, the investment firm co-founded by Prince George’s native and basketball superstar Kevin Durant, and Atlanta-based TPA Group.

Representing 35V at the town hall was Durant’s mother, Wanda.

“We’ve been here for four generations now,” she said. “And when Kevin became an NBA player, one of his desires was to give back to his community.”

Project supporters say it has the potential to benefit the county in three major ways: by giving the community what they want, such as restaurants and housing opportunities; by generating tax revenue; and by creating jobs.

At the town hall, promoted as an “opportunity to have their voices heard,” community members did not address the developers or county officials directly. Their questions and comments, collected through a community survey, were read aloud.

“One of the survey results that has gotten some of the highest marks is this idea of a chef-driven food hall and dining destination,” TPA Group’s Adam Rashid said.

This project is still in the early stages of planning and information-gathering, and the 14-question survey remains open.

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