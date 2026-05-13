Scripps Sports signs local broadcast agreement with Detroit Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons games will be available on local television next season for the first time since 2005 as…

DETROIT (AP) — Pistons games will be available on local television next season for the first time since 2005 as part of a multiyear deal with Scripps Sports.

The Pistons were one of 13 NBA teams looking for a new home because Main Street Sports is shutting down. Detroit is the first NBA franchise to partner with Scripps, which has the rights to five NHL teams, a WNBA franchise and a National Women’s Soccer League squad.

WMYD-TV in Detroit will be the local broadcast home. Scripps also owns stations in Grand Rapids and Lansing. The team and Scripps also announced plans for direct-to-consumer streaming.

The Tigers and Red Wings have partnered with Major League Baseball for their local rights.

“Over-the-air broadcasting has proven to be one of the most powerful ways to connect sports teams with their fans,” Scripps Sports president Brian Lawlor said in a statement. “As we are seeing right now, the fandom around the Pistons is high and every fan deserves to have access to Detroit Pistons games.”

The Pistons finished as the top seed in the Eastern Conference in the regular season and are currently playing a conference semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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