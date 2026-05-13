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Montgomery County Council passes progressive income tax plan

Ginny Bixby, The Banner Montgomery

May 13, 2026, 4:14 PM

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.

In the lead-up to a June primary, the Montgomery Council Council Wednesday narrowly approved a progressive income tax hike.

The plan passed 6-5 following a heated debate over whether the council should increase taxes amid rising unemployment and inflation.

The current income tax rate for all residents is 3.2%. Under the new tax rates, residents making more than $150,000 annually will pay a 3.3% income tax — a 0.1% bump.

This story continues. Read the rest at The Banner Montgomery.

Ginny Bixby, The Banner Montgomery

The Banner Montgomery is a local, independent news source covering Montgomery County and Maryland.

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