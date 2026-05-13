Montgomery County Council passes progressive income tax plan

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, The Banner Montgomery, and republished with permission. Subscribe to The Banner Montgomery here.
In the lead-up to a June primary, the Montgomery Council Council Wednesday narrowly approved a progressive income tax hike.
The plan passed 6-5 following a heated debate over whether the council should increase taxes amid rising unemployment and inflation.
The current income tax rate for all residents is 3.2%. Under the new tax rates, residents making more than $150,000 annually will pay a 3.3% income tax — a 0.1% bump.
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