DraftKings Promo Code Gets $100 Bonus for Cavaliers-Pistons, MLB Games, NHL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the upcoming NBA postseason game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons. By activating the latest DraftKings promo code, first-time bettors can simply place a $5 qualifying wager on this critical Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup and instantly receive $100 in bonus bets, no matter what the final score is.







DraftKings Promo Code for NBA

The latest DraftKings promo code offers an incredible opportunity exclusively for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on the NBA postseason action. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on the upcoming Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons game, new users will automatically unlock $100 in bonus bets.

To be eligible for this offer, your initial wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The best part of this promotion is its guarantee: you will receive the bonus no matter what happens with your initial bet, ensuring you get your reward whether your team wins or loses.

Once your qualifying $5 wager is placed, the $100 reward is immediately paid out as four individual $25 bonus bets. This straightforward structure gives you the flexibility to spread your bonus funds across multiple matchups throughout the NBA slate. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets will expire after seven days, so you have up to a week to put them into play.

Use the DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, with tip-off scheduled for May 13, 2026, at 8:00 PM EDT. Fans can catch the national broadcast on ESPN. This highly anticipated matchup marks the continuation of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. With four games already completed in this Round 2 playoff series, both teams are fiercely battling for a decisive edge to advance deeper into the postseason. While overall regular season records aren’t detailed here, the Detroit Pistons have been dominant on their home floor, boasting an impressive 37-10 home record this season.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons matchup is a quick and straightforward process. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to unlock this offer. Just follow these simple steps to get started: