Schalke wins Germany’s second division a day after getting promoted back to the Bundesliga

ELVERSBERG, Germany (AP) — Schalke became Germany’s second division champion, a day after it clinched promotion back to the Bundesliga,…

ELVERSBERG, Germany (AP) — Schalke became Germany’s second division champion, a day after it clinched promotion back to the Bundesliga, thanks to other results in the league on Sunday.

Paderborn, which had been second, nine points behind Schalke, slumped to a 5-1 loss at Elversberg.

Elversberg capitalized on third-place Hannover’s dramatic 3-3 draw with last-place Preußen Münster and moved second, eight points behind Schalke with two rounds remaining.

It means Schalke is certain to finish top of the division even if it loses its remaining games against Nuremberg and Eintracht Braunschweig.

Schalke clinched promotion back to the Bundesliga after a three-year absence on Saturday with a 1-0 win at home over Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Elversberg is best-placed to join it in the top division. The top two are promoted automatically, while the third-placed team faces a two-leg play off against the team that finishes third from bottom in the Bundesliga to determine which plays in the first division next season.

With two rounds remaining, Schalke had 67 points, ahead of Elversberg on 59, with Hannover and Paderborn both on 58 points. Hannover had the better goal difference. Fifth-place Darmstadt (51 points) can no longer catch the top four.

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