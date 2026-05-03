Maryland Gov. Wes Moore launches reelection bid at B&O Railroad Museum

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has formally launched his campaign for a second term, pitching a record he said will deliver safer communities, a stronger economy and better schools.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Saturday formally launched his campaign for a second term, pitching a record he said will deliver safer communities, a stronger economy and better schools.

Speaking before supporters at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, Moore promised a “public safety turnaround,” along with continued efforts to grow the state’s economy, improve public education and rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Later in the day, Moore addressed backers at Prince George’s Community College, where chants of “four more years” echoed through the crowd.

Moore and his running mate, Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller, face only token opposition in the Democratic primary set for June.

The campaign enters the race with more than $8 million in its war chest, giving Moore a sizable financial advantage as the election season ramps up.

Still, recent polling suggests potential headwinds. Moore’s approval rating dipped below 50% in March, according to a survey by the University of Maryland Baltimore County’s Institute of Politics.

Moore, a Democrat first elected in 2022, has made public safety, economic development and infrastructure central themes of his reelection bid as he seeks to extend his tenure in office.

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