Man United great Alex Ferguson taken to hospital after feeling unwell at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United great Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell ahead of his…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United great Alex Ferguson was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell ahead of his former team’s Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday.

The iconic former United manager was at Old Trafford for the match, but left before kickoff.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the 84-year-old Ferguson was taken to the hospital as a precaution and was “OK.” The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

United coach Michael Carrick was unable to offer updates after the match, which his team won 3-2.

“I did hear about it before the game,” Carrick said. “I was very affected by it, the news. I just don’t know the latest, but we hope for him to be in good shape and we wish him all the best and certainly hope the result, when he hears about it, can give him a good boost.”

In 2018 Ferguson suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent emergency surgery, before making a recovery.

Ferguson frequently attends home matches and was pictured on social media at the stadium earlier in the day.

Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles with United and two Champions Leagues during a trophy-laden 26-and-a-half years at the club. In total he won 28 major titles with United.

He retired in 2013 having won the last of his 13 league titles.

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