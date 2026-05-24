Santos and Paintsil score first-half goals in 3rd straight 1-1 draw between Dynamo and Galaxy

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Houston’s Guilherme Santos matched a first-half goal by Los Angeles’ Joseph Paintsil and the Dynamo and…

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Houston’s Guilherme Santos matched a first-half goal by Los Angeles’ Joseph Paintsil and the Dynamo and Galaxy played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Paintsil staked the Galaxy to a 1-0 lead with an unassisted score in the 30th minute and Santos answered in the 41st with assists from Jack McGlynn — his fourth — and defender Antônio Carlos — his first.

It was the third goal this season for Paintsil after he found the net 10 times in each of his first two seasons.

Santos has eight goals in his first 14 appearances in the league.

Jonathan Bond finished with five saves for Houston (7-6-1). Bond made 89 starts with the Galaxy from 2021-23.

JT Marcinkowski saved three shots for Los Angeles (5-5-5).

Houston had played a club-record 13 straight matches without a draw to begin a season.

The Dynamo lead the all-time series 15-14-14 after the two clubs played to a pair of 1-1 draws last season.

Up next

The league takes a break for the FIFA World Cup and will return to action on July 16.

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