Sanoja and Stowers each have 2 doubles and 2 RBIs as Marlins win 4th straight, beat Blue Jays 8-2

TORONTO (AP) — Janson Junk pitched five innings and won for the first time since April 28, Kyle Stowers and…

TORONTO (AP) — Janson Junk pitched five innings and won for the first time since April 28, Kyle Stowers and Javier Sanoja each had two doubles and two RBIs, and the Miami Marlins extended their winning streak to four games by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 8-2 on Monday night.

Canadian outfielder Owen Caissie went 2 for 4 and drove in a pair as Miami improved to 14-5 all-time at Rogers Centre.

Junk (3-5) allowed one run and eight hits, all singles. He walked none and struck out three.

Ernie Clement hit a solo home run for Toronto, but the Blue Jays lost their second straight after winning the previous four.

Toronto’s Trey Yesavage allowed five hits and a career-high five runs in a season-high 6 2/3 innings. The rookie right-hander had allowed just three total earned runs in five previous starts this season.

Yesavage (2-2) walked two and struck out six. All five hits off Yesavage were doubles.

Sanoja was retired in his first at-bat after Yesavage twice bobbled his comebacker, eventually using his glove to shovel the ball to first baseman Lenyn Sosa.

Playing under open skies at home for the first time this season, the Blue Jays fell behind in the first inning on Otto Lopez’s sacrifice fly.

Sanoja and Caissie made it 2-0 with back-to-back doubles in the fifth, but the Blue Jays cut the deficit in half on Yohendrick Piñango’s RBI single in the bottom half.

Stowers dropped a two-out RBI double into shallow left in front of a charging Piñango in the sixth. After Jakob Marsee walked, Sanjoa added a two-run hit that sailed over the rookie outfielder’s head.

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not play. Guerrero left Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh after being hit on his right elbow by a pitch.

Up next

RHP Sandy Alcantara (3-3, 4.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Marlins on Tuesday. Toronto had not named a starter.

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