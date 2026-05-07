Sabres take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (50-23-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Sabres -138, Canadiens +116; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Sabres lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Montreal Canadiens in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Sabres won the previous matchup 4-2.

Buffalo is 50-23-9 overall with a 21-7-5 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres are seventh in league play serving 9.7 penalty minutes per game.

Montreal is 20-11-3 against the Atlantic Division and 48-24-10 overall. The Canadiens have a 20-8-2 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 19 goals and 55 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Cole Caufield has 51 goals and 37 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has scored three goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 5.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Noah Ostlund: out (lower body), Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: day to day (arm), Rasmus Dahlin: day to day (undisclosed), Justin Danforth: out for season (kneecap).

Canadiens: Patrik Laine: out (abdomen).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.