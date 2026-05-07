Ducks and Golden Knights square off with series tied 1-1

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:30…

Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -111, Ducks -108; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the Vegas Golden Knights in game three of the second round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Ducks won the previous matchup 3-1.

Anaheim is 43-33-6 overall with a 20-13-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have gone 43-13-4 in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas is 16-6-6 against the Pacific Division and 39-26-17 overall. The Golden Knights have a 42-6-11 record when scoring at least three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cutter Gauthier has 41 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 24 goals and 56 assists for the Golden Knights. Jack Eichel has two goals and 14 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body).

Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.