Reds take 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds (20-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-12, first in the NL Central) Chicago; Thursday, 2:20…

Cincinnati Reds (20-17, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (25-12, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Rhett Lowder (3-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cubs: Shota Imanaga (3-2, 2.40 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -200, Reds +165; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds enter the matchup against the Chicago Cubs after losing six in a row.

Chicago has a 17-5 record at home and a 25-12 record overall. The Cubs have gone 9-2 in games decided by one run.

Cincinnati has a 20-17 record overall and a 10-9 record in road games. The Reds have hit 50 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a .290 batting average, and has 10 doubles, four home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBIs. Seiya Suzuki is 12 for 38 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Nathaniel Lowe has five doubles and six home runs for the Reds. JJ Bleday is 9 for 29 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .234 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Reds: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.77 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (finger), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (tricep), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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