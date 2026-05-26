Rosenqvist edges Malukas in record Indy 500 finish and Antonelli stays hot in F1

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Cracker Barrel 400 Site: Lebanon, Tennessee. Track: Nashville Superspeedway. Race distance: 300 laps, 399…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Cracker Barrel 400

Site: Lebanon, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 399 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 4:30 p.m., qualifying, 5:40 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m. (PRIME VIDEO).

Last year: Ryan Blaney captured the win while leading a race-best 139 laps in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford and beating Carson Hocevar by 2.830 seconds for his first win of the season.

Last race: Daniel Suárez claimed his first series win since 2024 while capitalizing on a two-tire strategy and a string of strong late restarts to fend off the field before rain ended the race 27 laps early.

Next race: June 7, Brooklyn, Michigan.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR O’REILLY AUTO PARTS SERIES

Sports Illustrated Resorts 250

Site: Lebanon, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 188 laps, 250.04 miles.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2 p.m., qualifying, 3:05 p.m., race, 7:30 p.m. (CW).

Last year: Justin Allgaier continued his strong season, pulling away late to beat teammate Connor Zilisch by 1.289 seconds for his third series victory of the year.

Last race: Ross Chastain picked up the third series victory of his career after NASCAR shortened the race at the end of Stage 2 because of dense fog and mist, following a lengthy rain delay and a multicar crash triggered by fluid on the track.

Next race: June 13, Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES

Flote 200

Site: Lebanon, Tennessee.

Track: Nashville Superspeedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 199.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 5:05 p.m., race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Last year: After fending off two challengers late, Caruth led the final 51 laps to earn his first victory of the season and the second series win of his career.

Last race: In a wreck-filled race, Front Row Motorsports driver Layne Riggs picked up his second series victory of the year after weather forced NASCAR to end the Charlotte event on lap 110 with the No. 34 Ford leading the field.

Next race: June 6, Brooklyn, Michigan.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA 1

Last race: Kimi Antonelli continued his dominant stretch with a fourth straight victory, outlasting teammate George Russell in Canada before Russell’s race ended early because of a power unit issue on Lap 30.

Next race: June 7, Monaco.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

NTT INDYCAR SERIES

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Site: Detroit.

Track: Streets of Detroit.

Race distance: 100 laps, 164.5 miles.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 9 a.m., qualifying, 1 p.m.; Sunday, warmup, 9:30 a.m., race 12:30 p.m. (FOX).

Last year: Kyle Kirkwood powered the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda to victory, overcoming front-wing damage while leading 48 laps and fending off Santino Ferrucci on a late restart.

Last race: Felix Rosenqvist earned a thrilling victory in the 110th Indianapolis 500 when he edged David Malukas by 0.0233 seconds after a last-lap move produced the tightest finish in race history.

Next race: June 7, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Potomac Nationals presented by JEGS

Site: Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Track: Maryland International Raceway.

Race distance: 1/4 mile.

Schedule: Friday, qualifying, 2:30 p.m., qualifying, 5 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., qualifying, 3 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FOX).

Next race: June 7, Epping, New Hampshire.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

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LONEWOLF 40

BLASTER 57 SPECIAL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS 1ST LEG OF THE NORTHERN TOUR DON MACK CLASSIC

BLASTER 57 SPECIAL

WORLD OF OUTLAWS GERDAU METALS RECYCLING MAGIC CITY SHOWDOWN

Next race: June 5 – 7.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com

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