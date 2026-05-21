Ronald Acuña Jr. exits vs Marlins as a precaution with left thumb pain

MIAMI (AP) — Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against the Miami…

MIAMI (AP) — Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was removed in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game against the Miami Marlins as a precaution because of pain in his left thumb, the team said.

Acuña appeared to have his thumb examined during the fifth before exiting with the Braves up 6-2. Eli White replaced him at right field.

It was Acuña’s third game back after a being sidelined with a left hamstring strain since May 2.

He had two hits on Thursday, including an RBI single that put the Braves ahead 5-2 in the fifth.

Acuña left in the second inning against the Rockies on May 2 with hamstring tightness before an MRI revealed the strain. He was attempting to run out a grounder before he pulled up about halfway down the line and grabbed at his hamstring.

The five-time All-Star and 2023 NL MVP is batting .252 with two homers and a team-high seven steals. He had played in the first 34 games this year after a torn ACL he suffered in May 2024 limited him to a combined 144 games over the past two seasons.

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