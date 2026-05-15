All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|New York
|27
|17
|.614
|2
|Baltimore
|20
|24
|.455
|9
|Toronto
|19
|24
|.442
|9½
|Boston
|18
|25
|.419
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|21
|.533
|—
|Chicago
|22
|21
|.512
|1
|Minnesota
|20
|24
|.455
|3½
|Detroit
|19
|25
|.432
|4½
|Kansas City
|19
|25
|.432
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|22
|21
|.512
|—
|Seattle
|22
|23
|.489
|1
|Texas
|21
|22
|.488
|1
|Houston
|17
|28
|.378
|6
|Los Angeles
|16
|28
|.364
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Philadelphia
|21
|23
|.477
|9
|Washington
|21
|23
|.477
|9
|Miami
|20
|24
|.455
|10
|New York
|18
|25
|.419
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Milwaukee
|24
|17
|.585
|2½
|St. Louis
|25
|18
|.581
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|20
|.545
|4
|Cincinnati
|23
|21
|.523
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|18
|.591
|—
|San Diego
|25
|18
|.581
|½
|Arizona
|20
|22
|.476
|5
|San Francisco
|18
|26
|.409
|8
|Colorado
|17
|27
|.386
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 3, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Mets 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Miami 9, Minnesota 5
Texas 6, Arizona 5
Houston 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Athletics 6, St. Louis 2
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Detroit 4
Minnesota 9, Miami 1
Seattle 8, Houston 3
St. Louis 5, Athletics 4
Philadelphia 3, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Baz 1-4) at Washington (Littell 1-4), 6:45 p.m.
Toronto (Yesavage 1-1) at Detroit (Madden 0-0), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 2-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Junk 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Early 3-2) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 1-3) at Houston (Arrighetti 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-2) at St. Louis (May 3-4), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 4-1) at Seattle (Hancock 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Athletics (Civale 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 3, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 4
Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 8, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
San Diego 3, Milwaukee 1
Miami 9, Minnesota 5
Texas 6, Arizona 5
Athletics 6, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 0
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 15, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 2
N.Y. Mets 9, Detroit 4
Minnesota 9, Miami 1
Milwaukee 7, San Diego 1
St. Louis 5, Athletics 4
Philadelphia 3, Boston 1
Chicago Cubs 2, Atlanta 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 1-4) at Washington (Littell 1-4), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 2-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Junk 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Early 3-2) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-2) at St. Louis (May 3-4), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
San Diego (Vásquez 4-1) at Seattle (Hancock 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Athletics (Civale 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Francisco at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
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