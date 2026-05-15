All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 14 .667 — New York 27 17 .614…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 14 .667 — New York 27 17 .614 2 Baltimore 20 24 .455 9 Toronto 19 24 .442 9½ Boston 18 25 .419 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 24 21 .533 — Chicago 22 21 .512 1 Minnesota 20 24 .455 3½ Detroit 19 25 .432 4½ Kansas City 19 25 .432 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 22 21 .512 — Seattle 22 23 .489 1 Texas 21 22 .488 1 Houston 17 28 .378 6 Los Angeles 16 28 .364 6½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 30 14 .682 — Philadelphia 21 23 .477 9 Washington 21 23 .477 9 Miami 20 24 .455 10 New York 18 25 .419 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 28 16 .636 — Milwaukee 24 17 .585 2½ St. Louis 25 18 .581 2½ Pittsburgh 24 20 .545 4 Cincinnati 23 21 .523 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 26 18 .591 — San Diego 25 18 .581 ½ Arizona 20 22 .476 5 San Francisco 18 26 .409 8 Colorado 17 27 .386 9

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 3, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Mets 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Miami 9, Minnesota 5

Texas 6, Arizona 5

Houston 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Athletics 6, St. Louis 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Detroit 4

Minnesota 9, Miami 1

Seattle 8, Houston 3

St. Louis 5, Athletics 4

Philadelphia 3, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Baz 1-4) at Washington (Littell 1-4), 6:45 p.m.

Toronto (Yesavage 1-1) at Detroit (Madden 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Junk 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Early 3-2) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 1-3) at Houston (Arrighetti 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-2) at St. Louis (May 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 4-1) at Seattle (Hancock 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Athletics (Civale 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Boston 3, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 4

Atlanta 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 8, Cincinnati 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 1

Miami 9, Minnesota 5

Texas 6, Arizona 5

Athletics 6, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 0

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 15, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Detroit 4

Minnesota 9, Miami 1

Milwaukee 7, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Athletics 4

Philadelphia 3, Boston 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Atlanta 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 1-4) at Washington (Littell 1-4), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 2-2) at Cleveland (Bibee 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Junk 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Scholtens 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Early 3-2) at Atlanta (Strider 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schlittler 5-1) at N.Y. Mets (Holmes 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-2) at St. Louis (May 3-4), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Snell 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

San Diego (Vásquez 4-1) at Seattle (Hancock 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Mahle 1-4) at Athletics (Civale 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Francisco at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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