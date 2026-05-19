Rockies outlast Rangers 7-6 as Texas starter Mackenzie Gore leaves with injury after 1 inning

DENVER (AP) — Texas starter MacKenzie Gore surrendered a two-run double to Ezequiel Tovar and then left with an injury…

DENVER (AP) — Texas starter MacKenzie Gore surrendered a two-run double to Ezequiel Tovar and then left with an injury after one inning as the Rangers lost 7-6 to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Willi Castro doubled leading off the first against Gore (3-4), and Brenton Doyle and TJ Rumfield drew walks to load the bases. Tovar doubled with one out.

Gore dived for the ball on a swinging bunt by Jake McCarthy that reloaded the bases. He remained in the game and struck out Kyle Karros before getting rookie Sterlin Thompson to ground out, then was replaced by Peyton Gray to start the second.

Jose Quintana (2-2) allowed three runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings and left with a three-run lead.

Victor Vodnik began the eighth with a 7-3 lead and left without retiring a batter, allowing a double by Josh Jung and two walks. Brennan Bernardino gave up a two-run single to Ezequiel Duran and an RBI grounder, but he retired pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka on a popup to preserve a one-run lead.

Juan Mejia allowed a two-out single to Jake Burger in the ninth before completing his third save in three opportunities. It was his sixth straight scoreless appearance.

The Rockies scored two in the third when Karros hit a grounder to third baseman Jung for a two-out error. Gray allowed two more runs in the fourth.

Rookie Justin Foscue went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs with his first two doubles and his second homer — a solo shot off Quintana in the fifth. Duran went 3 for 4 and scored twice.

Colorado improved to 10-13 at home this season and 19-11 against the Rangers at Coors Field.

Up next

The Rockies haven’t announced who will start opposite Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (1-4, 4.34) on Tuesday.

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