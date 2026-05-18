Athletics pitcher J.T. Ginn working on no-hitter through 8 innings against the Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Athletics starter J.T. Ginn has completed eight innings without allowing a hit against the Los Angeles…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Athletics starter J.T. Ginn has completed eight innings without allowing a hit against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

The right-hander from Mississippi, who turns 27 on Wednesday, closed out the seventh with his 10th strikeout — setting a career high.

The game was scoreless entering the ninth. Ginn has walked one batter and thrown 99 pitches, 60 for strikes.

It was the 30th career start for Ginn, who made his major league debut in August 2024.

The Angels haven’t been no-hit since Sept. 11, 1999 — the longest active streak in the majors.

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