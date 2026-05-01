Rockies host the Braves to open 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (22-10, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-18, fourth in the NL West) Denver; Friday, 8:40…

Atlanta Braves (22-10, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (14-18, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.62 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.91 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -198, Rockies +164; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Colorado is 14-18 overall and 7-6 in home games. The Rockies have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .254.

Atlanta has a 10-4 record in road games and a 22-10 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.15 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Johnston leads the Rockies with a .313 batting average, and has seven doubles, two home runs, eight walks and 16 RBIs. Mickey Moniak is 15 for 39 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with nine home runs while slugging .616. Ozzie Albies is 16 for 39 with three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .283 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves: 7-3, .262 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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