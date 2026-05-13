Rockies bring road losing streak into matchup with the Pirates

Colorado Rockies (16-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-19, fourth in the NL Central) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40…

Colorado Rockies (16-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (23-19, fourth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Quintana (1-2, 3.90 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-1, 2.87 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -185, Rockies +154; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop a three-game road skid when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pittsburgh has a 23-19 record overall and a 12-9 record in home games. The Pirates have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.67.

Colorado has gone 8-15 in road games and 16-26 overall. The Rockies have a 9-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 10 home runs while slugging .558. Marcell Ozuna is 10 for 39 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Mickey Moniak leads the Rockies with 19 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and 11 home runs). T.J. Rumfield is 11 for 41 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .267 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .227 batting average, 6.78 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (foot infection), Jake Mangum: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Chris Devenski: 15-Day IL (illness), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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