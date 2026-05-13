Brewers host the Padres on home winning streak

San Diego Padres (24-17, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-16, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

San Diego Padres (24-17, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (23-16, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (3-2, 2.76 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Brewers: Jacob Misiorowski (3-2, 2.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -150, Padres +126; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres trying to continue a five-game home winning streak.

Milwaukee has a 23-16 record overall and a 14-8 record in home games. Brewers hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Diego has a 24-17 record overall and an 11-7 record in road games. The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.13.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers is second on the Brewers with 13 extra base hits (seven doubles and six home runs). Brice Turang is 15 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .432. Jackson Merrill is 11 for 39 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .259 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Padres: 5-5, .190 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Brewers: Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

Padres: Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Campusano: 10-Day IL (toe), Jake Cronenworth: 7-Day IL (concussion), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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