Results from the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Results from the quarterfinal matches at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Seeds in parentheses (matches are stopped when a team clinches the win):
QUARTERFINALS
USC (2) def Duke (7), 3-2.
Catherine Park, USC, def. Andie Smith, Duke, 5 and 3.
Rianne Malixi, Duke, def. Jasmine Koo, USC, 5 and 4.
Bailey Shoemaker, USC, def. Avery McCrery, Duke, 6 and 4.
Katie Li, Duke, def. Elise Lee, USC, 5 and 3.
Kylie Chong, USC, def. Anna Canado Espinal, Duke, 4 and 3.
Eastern Michigan (5) def. Texas (4), 3½-1½
Lauren Kim, Texas, def. Erina Tan, Eastern Michigan, 4 and 2.
Jasmine Leovao, Eastern Michigan, def. Cindy Hsu, Texas, 1 up.
Janae Leovao, Eastern Michigan, def. Farah O’Keefe, Texas, 5 and 4.
Savannah de Bock, Eastern Michigan, def. Angela Heo, Texas, 5 and 3.
Selina Liao, Texas, tied after 16 holes with Baiyok Sukterm, Eastern Michigan
Arkansas (3) def. Oklahoma State (6), 5-0.
Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas, def. Ellie Bushnell, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.
Abbey Schutte, Arkansas, def. Summer Lee, Oklahoma State, 3 and 1.
Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas, def. Yu-Chu Chen, Oklahoma State, 3 and 2.
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas, led 2 up through 15 holes vs. Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State
Natalie Blonien, Arkansas, led 1 up through 14 holes vs. Tarapath Panya, Oklahoma State
Stanford (1) def. Pepperdine (8), 5-0.
Meja Ortengren, Stanford, def. Grace Anderson, Pepperdine, 1 up.
Andrea Revuelta, Stanford, def. Kylee Choi, Pepperdine, 5 and 4.
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford, def. Yingzhi Zhu, Pepperdine, 3 and 2.
Kelly Xu, Stanford, led 1 up through 15 holes vs. Jeneath Wong, Pepperdine
Megha Ganne, Stanford, led 3 up through 15 holes vs. Eunseo Choi, Pepperdine
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