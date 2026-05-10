Reitan wins first PGA Tour title and Snedeker wins for first time in almost 8 years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan shot 2-under 69 on Sunday to earn a two-shot win over Rickie Fowler…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Norway’s Kristoffer Reitan shot 2-under 69 on Sunday to earn a two-shot win over Rickie Fowler and Nicolai Hojgaard at the Truist Championship for his first victory on the PGA Tour.

Reitan, who won twice previously on the European Tour, finished at 15-under 269 and secured his spot in the Masters next year.

Alex Fitzpatrick, the 54-hole leader, finished three shots back after shooting 73.

Reitan, a PGA Tour rookie who started the round one shot behind Fitzpatrick, was even par for the day after 13 holes and one shot behind Fowler, who surged to the lead after shooting 30 on the front nine.

But Fowler, who started the day seven shots behind, couldn’t sustain the momentum and shot 65. Reitan birdied the reachable par-4 14th and the par-5 15th to pull ahead.

LPGA Tour

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul fought off one final challenge Sunday and pulled away with a pair of late birdies for a 3-under 69 to win the Mizuho Americas Open by four shots over Ruoning Yin, giving the Thai player her second LPGA Tour victory this year.

Thitikul was staked to a two-shot lead at the start of the final round. Yin managed to rally from four back to get within one shot.

The turning point came on the par-3 16th hole, a two-shot swing when Yin fell behind with a bogey, and Thitikul made her first birdie on the back nine. That made it a three-shot lead, and Thitikul added a birdie on the final hole at Mountain Ridge.

She also won the Honda LPGA Thailand earlier this year, and Thitikul now has nine career LPGA titles. This is her fourth season with multiple wins since joining the LPGA in 2022.

PGA Tour

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Brandt Snedeker poured in the birdies on the back nine and closed with a 5-under 66 to win the Myrtle Beach Classic on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title in nearly eight years, earning a surprising spot in the PGA Championship.

And now the Presidents Cup captain will get a closer look at his American players the rest of the year. The victory should get him into high-profile tournaments the 45-year-old Snedeker might not have been expecting.

Snedeker drove into the right trees on the 18th hole at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, pitched out to the fairway and two-putted from 30 feet for bogey.

Mark Hubbard, seeking his first PGA Tour win in his 274th start, was tied for the lead when he did the same thing — a drive into trouble on the right, no real option but to pitch back to the fairway and a 25-foot par to force a playoff that missed. Hubbard shot 70.

LIV Golf League

STERLING, Va. (AP) — Lucas Herbert capped off a wire-to-wire win Sunday at LIV Golf Virginia by closing with a 3-under 69 for a four-shot victory over Sergio Garcia at Trump National.

Not only was it the first LIV Golf win for Herbert, the Australian moved up to No. 3 on the points list and earned a spot in the U.S. Open. It will be his first U.S. Open appearance in three years.

Garcia shot 70 and was runner-up, while Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 66 to finish third.

Anthony Kim, who won earlier this year in Australia, shot a 62 that helped his 4Aces team get into a playoff, which it won over Fireballs for the team title.

European tour

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Yurav Premlall capped one of the most extraordinary performances in European tour history when the South African ranked No. 598 in the world closed with a 9-under 63 to win the Catalunya Championship by 14 shots.

It’s the largest margin of victory for a sanctioned European tour event since Tiger Woods won the 2000 U.S. Open by 15 shots at Pebble Beach.

The 22-year-old Premlall had 10 birdies on Sunday and finished at 28-under 260. His first European tour title came after he had missed the cut in four of his tournaments and had yet to finish in the top 30. Shaun Norris (68) was runner-up.

PGA Tour Champions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Boo Weekley took advantage of a late collapse by Ernie Els and closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory in the Insperity Invitational for his first title on the PGA Tour Champions.

Weekley had a one-shot lead going to the 17th hole at The Woodlands when the South African took a double bogey and Weekley made his last birdie, giving him a four-shot lead and plenty of breathing room. Els birdied the 18th for a 71 to finish alone in second.

Other tours

Cholcheva Wongras of Thailand closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory in the Reliance Matrix Championship in Las Vegas on the Epson Tour. … Ian Snyman of South Africa closed with a 3-under 69 for a two-shot victory in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open on the Asian Tour. Chase Koepka, the younger brother of Brooks Koepka, tied for fourth. … Chris Wood, who played for Europe in the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine, birdied the final hole for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot victory in the Italian Challenge Open, his first title on the Challenge Tour. … Altin van der Merwe closed with a 4-under 68 to cap off a four-shot victory in the FBC Zimbabwe Open on the Sunshine Tour. … Hyo Joo Kim closed with a 1-under 71 and won the NH Investments and Securities Ladies Championship on the Korea LPGA, her third victory this year to go along with two wins on the LPGA. … Yui Kamamoto held off Ai Suzuki by closing with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup on the Japan LPGA.

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