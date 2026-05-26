Reds try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Mets

Cincinnati Reds (28-25, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (22-32, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Cincinnati Reds (28-25, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (22-32, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Chase Burns (0-0); Mets: TBD

LINE: Reds -120, Mets +101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they face the New York Mets.

New York has a 22-32 record overall and an 11-14 record in home games. The Mets are 13-2 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Cincinnati is 14-13 in road games and 28-25 overall. The Reds have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .393.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 RBIs for the Mets. Bo Bichette is 12 for 42 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds with a .282 batting average, and has 12 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBIs. Spencer Steer is 13 for 38 with seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .236 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by six runs

Reds: 6-4, .254 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Mets: A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyrone Taylor: day-to-day (hip), Juan Soto: day-to-day (illness), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Ke’Bryan Hayes: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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