Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (29-23, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (31-20, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (29-23, second in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (31-20, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-3, 2.40 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Brewers: Kyle Harrison (5-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -176, Cardinals +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Milwaukee has a 17-11 record at home and a 31-20 record overall. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.27 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

St. Louis is 29-23 overall and 16-10 on the road. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .239, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang leads the Brewers with seven home runs while slugging .478. Christian Yelich is 6 for 33 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 35 RBIs while hitting .288 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 12 for 40 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .260 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .233 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Cardinals: Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (lower body), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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