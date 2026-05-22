Reds play the Cardinals after Stewart’s 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (28-21, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-24, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (28-21, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (26-24, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kyle Leahy (5-3, 3.94 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Reds: Chris Paddack (0-5, 7.07 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -111, Cardinals -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals after Sal Stewart had four hits on Wednesday in a 9-4 win over the Phillies.

Cincinnati has a 13-11 record at home and a 26-24 record overall. Reds hitters have a collective .394 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the majors.

St. Louis has gone 15-8 in road games and 28-21 overall. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.25 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart has nine doubles and 12 home runs while hitting .265 for the Reds. JJ Bleday is 13 for 37 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 13 home runs while slugging .563. Ivan Herrera is 10 for 42 with two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .272 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Reds: Caleb Ferguson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhett Lowder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eugenio Suarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emilio Pagan: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Nathan Church: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lars Nootbaar: 60-Day IL (heels)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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