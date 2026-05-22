Diamondbacks host the Rockies on 6-game home win streak

Colorado Rockies (19-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-23, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (19-32, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (26-23, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Mike Soroka (6-2, 3.49 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -195, Rockies +162; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks will try to keep a six-game home win streak alive when they face the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona has a 26-23 record overall and a 16-9 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have gone 13-3 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 19-32 record overall and a 9-17 record on the road. The Rockies have a 5-8 record in games decided by one run.

The teams match up Friday for the fifth time this season. The Diamondbacks are ahead 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ildemaro Vargas leads the Diamondbacks with a .325 batting average, and has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs, six walks and 32 RBIs. Ketel Marte is 14 for 40 with two home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

Troy Johnston leads the Rockies with a .324 batting average, and has 13 doubles, two home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBIs. Jake McCarthy is 10 for 33 with three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .213 batting average, 5.37 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jordan Lawlar: 60-Day IL (wrist), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pavin Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Brenton Doyle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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