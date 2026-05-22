Brewers take on the Dodgers in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-18, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (29-18, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (6-1, 2.49 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Brewers: Logan Henderson (1-1, 3.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -114, Brewers -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 29-18 overall and 15-9 in home games. The Brewers have a 20-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles has a 16-9 record on the road and a 31-19 record overall. The Dodgers are fourth in the majors with 66 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Bauers has 10 doubles and seven home runs for the Brewers. Brice Turang is 11 for 38 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles and four home runs for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 8 for 36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: day-to-day (back), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (arm), Brandon Lockridge: 10-Day IL (knee), Quinn Priester: 15-Day IL (wrist), Jared Koenig: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 15-Day IL (forearm), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Akil Baddoo: 60-Day IL (quadricep)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Dreyer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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