Marlins host the Mets on home losing streak

New York Mets (22-28, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-29, fifth in the NL East) Miami; Friday,…

New York Mets (22-28, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (22-29, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tobias Myers (0-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (2-6, 5.33 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets -123, Marlins +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to stop their three-game home slide with a win over the New York Mets.

Miami has a 22-29 record overall and a 15-15 record in home games. The Marlins have a 7-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York is 22-28 overall and 11-15 in road games. The Mets have an 8-3 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Hicks leads the Marlins with nine home runs while slugging .478. Xavier Edwards is 12 for 41 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

Carson Benge leads the Mets with a .262 batting average, and has seven doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 17 RBIs. Juan Soto is 14 for 39 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.79 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Mets: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Leo Jimenez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Griffin Conine: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (back), Francisco Alvarez: 10-Day IL (knee), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (spinal lumbar ), Jared Young: 10-Day IL (knee), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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