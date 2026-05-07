Real Madrid’s Valverde suffers head injury in altercation with teammate Tchouaméni

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde suffered a head injury, the club said, in an altercation with teammate…

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde suffered a head injury, the club said, in an altercation with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni on Thursday ahead of a weekend match against fierce rival Barcelona.

It was the latest disruption to a Madrid squad that has endured a tough season that included lackluster results, a coaching change and fan criticism of stars such as Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé.

Madrid could see Barcelona celebrate the league title in Sunday’s clasico at the Camp Nou. The Catalan club needs only a draw to win its second league title in a row.

Madrid said in a statement Thursday that “following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first team’s training session, it has decided to open disciplinary proceedings against our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.”

Valverde downplayed the incident, saying on Instagram that no punches were thrown. He said he hurt his head after accidentally hitting a table during the encounter. Valverde said he sustained a small cut that required a short visit to the hospital.

The 27-year-old Valverde’s injury could keep him sidelined for the final four games of the domestic season.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma,” the club said in a separate injury update on Thursday.

“Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis.”

Valverde is a key midfielder for Uruguay, which will play in Group H at the World Cup. Uruguay’s first game is against Saudi Arabia on June 15.

Valverde apologized for the “meaningless fight” with a teammate — he didn’t name Tchouaméni specifically — and said “everything has been blown out of proportion” following a frustrating and lengthy season.

“After a season without titles for Madrid, everything is magnified,” Valverde wrote on Instagram. “I feel that my anger and frustration at seeing some of us struggling to get through the end of the season, giving it our all, pushed me to the point of arguing with a teammate.

“I’m sorry,” he said. “I’m truly sorry because this situation hurts me, and this moment we are going through hurts me.”

The team gave no timeline on the disciplinary proceedings.

“The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed,” it said.

There was no reported injury with Tchouaméni, a 26-year-old France international who has not commented publicly.

It was not the only altercation involving Madrid players during training this week. Defender Álvaro Carreras confirmed on Instagram that he was involved in “an incident with a colleague.” He called it a “minor” and “isolated” matter that “has already been resolved.”

Spanish media said he and defender Antonio Rüdiger got into a scuffle during one of the team’s training sessions.

Madrid is about to finish the season without winning any major title. It was eliminated by Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, was ousted by second-division club Albacete in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, and was runner-up to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup.

The team replaced Xabi Alonso in January in a rare mid-season coaching change after he and some of the team’s top players did not get along.

Vinícius and other players, including Bellingham, were criticized by fans as the team struggled earlier in the season. They were both loudly jeered by the home crowd during some games at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

___

AP Sports Writer Ken Maguire contributed from London.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.