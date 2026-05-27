Ravindra and Blundell hit centuries as NZ and Ireland meet for 1st time in a test match

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell hit centuries as New Zealand recovered from losing two early…

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Rachin Ravindra and Tom Blundell hit centuries as New Zealand recovered from losing two early wickets to reach 361-5 at stumps on the opening day of its first-ever cricket test match against Ireland on Wednesday.

Ravindra finally fell to Harry Tector’s spin after scoring 121 runs. Blundell scored 142 not out.

The hosts earlier won the toss and chose to bowl in the one-off, four-day match at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast.

Irish pacer Mark Adair marked the occasion by bowling New Zealand captain Tom Latham (0) off the second ball of the first over and also claimed Devon Conway (4).

Ravindra and Blundell came together at 86-4. They shared a 217-run partnership with New Zealand at 303-5 after Ravindra’s dismissal.

New Zealand will play England in a three-test series starting June 4 at Lord’s.

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