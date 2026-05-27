Diamondbacks beat Giants 3-2 for series sweep, 10th win in 11 games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Soroka limited San Francisco to two runs on four hits in six innings, Geraldo Perdomo…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Soroka limited San Francisco to two runs on four hits in six innings, Geraldo Perdomo broke a seventh-inning tie with a sacrifice fly and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Giants 3-2 on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

Arizona has won five straight and 10 of 11. The Diamondbacks were 11-2 in a 13-game stretch against Colorado and San Francisco to improve to 31-24.

The Diamondbacks also swept a three-game series against the Giants last week in Phoenix. San Francisco has lost the first six games of a season series for the first time since dropping the first seven games to San Diego in 2010.

Soroka (7-2) gave up a two-run single to Luis Arraez with one out in the third inning. Soroka then retired the final 11 batters he faced. Paul Sewald finished for his 100th career save. He worked a three-up, three-down ninth for his 14th save this season.

The Diamondbacks trailed 2-0 in the sixth before scoring twice off Trevor McDonald (2-2) to tie tie it. Adrian Del Castillo drove in a run with a single, and Ildemaro Vargas’ sacrifice fly made it 2-2.

McDonald departed after allowing one-out singles to Tommy Troy and Ketel Marte in the seventh. Marte went 2 for 5 and extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Reliever Matt Gage then committed an error on Corbin Carroll’s roller between the mound and first, loading the bases. and Perdomo followed with the sacrifice fly to left, giving Arizona a 3-2 edge.

With Willy Adames on second and one out in the eighth, Arraez hit his third single of the game, a soft liner to left-center. The relay from left fielder Ryan Waldschmidt to third baseman Jose Fernandez to catcher Aramis Garcia cut down Adames.

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Arizona RHP Zac Gallen (3-4, 4.80 ERA) was set to face RHP George Kirby (5-4, 3.54) in Seattle on Friday night. San Francisco RHP Logan Webb (2-4, 5.06) was scheduled to come off the injured list to start at Colorado on Friday night.

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