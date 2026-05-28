Rangers’ Josh Smith back in uniform after being hospitalized with viral meningitis

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers second baseman Josh Smith was back in uniform Thursday for the first time since…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers second baseman Josh Smith was back in uniform Thursday for the first time since being hospitalized in mid-May with viral meningitis, saying he’s unsure when he’ll return to play.

“I’m sure it’s probably uncharted waters, but I would imagine they’re going to kind of just let me dictate how I feel,” Smith said. “How I’m responding to certain things. I haven’t done much over two weeks, so who knows if one day I’ll be — it’ll take me a little while to bounce back. I’m hoping it’ll be sooner rather than later. Obviously, I want to get in there but also want to be smart about it.”

Smith hasn’t played since May 3, going on the injured list the following day with a glute strain. He said he felt some symptoms of being sick the following week. He got it checked out at the urging of his father and Rangers head trainer Matt Lucero and was hospitalized for a little more than one week.

Smith said he initially was reluctant to get checked out, thinking he might be getting “too dramatic.”

“Thank God I did just ’cause how serious it was,” he said.

Smith said he did little more than light jogging on Thursday, no batting. He said he lost a little weight but has gained that back. He said he isn’t sure about the status of the glute or a subsequent left wrist inflammation during his rehab but has no pain from either.

“I feel good,” he said. “Definitely kind of getting back into things.

“I wouldn’t say I need to get to 100% to be ready to go back to play. I just need to get able to where I can help us win a baseball game.”

Smith is hitting .217 with no home runs and six RBIs in 31 games. After playing multiple positions for Texas in recent seasons, he became the regular second baseman this year following the trade of Marcus Semien to the New York Mets.

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