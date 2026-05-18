PSG’s Ousmane Dembélé set for calf treatment days before Champions League final

PARIS (AP) — PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé will undergo treatment over the next few days ahead of the Champions League…

PARIS (AP) — PSG striker Ousmane Dembélé will undergo treatment over the next few days ahead of the Champions League final, his club said on Monday, citing discomfort in his right calf muscle.

The France forward was forced off the field after 27 minutes during PSG’s 2-1 loss to Paris FC on Sunday on the final day of the French league. PSG coach Luis Enrique said after the game he thought Dembélé’s substitution was due to fatigue.

PSG said in a statement Monday that the player was “taken off as a precaution.”

Title holder PSG takes on Arsenal in the Champions League final on May 30 at Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Dembélé starred in PSG’s league title win last season with 21 goals and went on to win the Ballon d’Or, but made less of an impact this time mainly because of nagging injuries in the first half of the season. But he still managed 10 goals and seven assists in 22 league appearances overall as coach Luis Enrique used him more sparingly in Ligue 1.

His performances have been more impactful in the Champions League. PSG is aiming for a second straight title after beating Bayern Munich in the semifinals, with Dembélé’s early goal in the return leg earning PSG a 1-1 draw and putting it through 6-5 on aggregate.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.