ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus for Sixers-Knicks, NBA Predictions

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There’s nothing better than a nice payday during the postseason, and I’ve got the perfect strategy to get us started. If you’re looking to get in on the action, using the ProphetX promo code WTOP here is a no-brainer.

Right now, new customers can score a 100% deposit match up to $25 when they sign up and make an initial deposit. We can take those bonus funds and put them right to work on today’s massive NBA playoff slate, or hold onto them to forecast any other matchup this week throughout this round of the playoffs.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Unlocks 100% Deposit Match

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $25 Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified May 4, 2026

Explaining the $25 Bonus

This exclusive welcome promotion is strictly for new ProphetX customers who are ready to dive into the trenches of today’s NBA schedule. To lock in the offer, simply create your new account and make your first deposit. ProphetX will match it 100%, up to a maximum of $25.

Just remember, to get in on this, you must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible ProphetX state. Once your deposit clears and your bonus is active, we can start handicapping tonight’s highly anticipated showdowns and chasing those bigger payouts.

Prediction Odds for NBA Action on Monday Night

Matchup Moneyline Probability New York Knicks (Home) -290 71.3% Philadelphia 76ers (Away) +234 28.7% San Antonio Spurs (Home) -641 83.0% Minnesota Timberwolves (Away) +464 17.0%

Now, let’s talk strategy. If you take your $25 matched bonus and play it safe on the day’s heaviest favorite, the San Antonio Spurs (-641), a winning trade nets you a modest $3.90 in profit. But if you’re like me and want to swing for a massive payout, backing the biggest underdog—the Minnesota Timberwolves (+464)—would yield a sweet $116.00 profit on a $25 wager.

When we’re handicapping these matchups, the stats tell a clear story. The Knicks have a distinct edge over Philadelphia in their Game 1 clash, coming in with a dominant 17.0 Net Rate and grabbing 55.4% of all available rebounds. The Sixers, despite their epic 3-1 series comeback against Boston, have struggled on the glass with a 46.8% total rebound percentage and hold a -2.9 Net Rate.

Out West, the Spurs look incredibly strong overall with a 12.8 Net Rate compared to the Timberwolves’ 5.1 Net Rate. San Antonio just cruised past Portland, but Minnesota just pulled off a gritty upset over Denver and could create extra possessions today, as they edge out San Antonio in total rebound percentage (55.2% to 52.2%).

How to Use the ProphetX Promo Code

Getting started is a breeze. If you’re ready to secure your 100% deposit match up to $25 before tonight’s playoff tip-off, just follow my playbook:

Create an Account: Register as a new user here with standard personal information (like your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Submit proof of identification when prompted to ensure your account is completely secure. Enter the Promo Code: This is the key step—make sure to enter the ProphetX promo code WTOP in the designated field during sign-up. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Complete the activation by making your first-time deposit. ProphetX will match it 100%, up to $25.

Once that initial deposit clears, your matched funds will be credited automatically.